Nine pictures of Sunderland schoolchildren in 2008 as we turn back the clock 15 years

When you were in Class Act: 9 school photos from the Echo's 2008 archives

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:03 BST

Did you get your picture in the Echo when you were at school? All these people did in 2008.

The paper's Class Act page was dedicated to school news and these children became stars for the day 15 years ago.

Take a look, especially if you went to Grindon Infants, Farringdon Primary or Ryhope Juniors.

A class reminder of Sunderland and County Durham in 2008.

1. A class reminder of Sunderland and County Durham in 2008.

Road safety was high on the agenda at Grindon Infants in 2008, and pupils made their own books all about it.

2. Road safety was high on the agenda at Grindon Infants in 2008, and pupils made their own books all about it.

Computer lessons for pupils at Farringdon Primary School 15 years ago.

3. Computer lessons for pupils at Farringdon Primary School 15 years ago.

The dance class at Ryhope Junior School. Plenty of enthusiasm among these students.

4. The dance class at Ryhope Junior School. Plenty of enthusiasm among these students.

