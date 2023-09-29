Jeans for Genes Day in Sunderland, pictures of seven times you helped
From Richard Avenue to Hylton Castle
Here's the day you donned denim and raised money for a worthy cause.
From Hylton Castle to Richard Avenue, Sunderland has certainly done its bit for the Jeans for Genes cause over the years,
And students at Southmoor Academy have become the latest Wearsiders to support the cause, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.
Jeans for Genes is a campaign which raises awareness of the challenges people faced when they are living with a genetic condition.
It also raises money to fund projects that make a tangible difference to the lives of those affected.
To find out more, visit https://www.jeansforgenes.org/