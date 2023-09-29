News you can trust since 1873
Jeans for Genes Day in Sunderland, pictures of seven times you helped

From Richard Avenue to Hylton Castle

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:51 BST

Here's the day you donned denim and raised money for a worthy cause.

From Hylton Castle to Richard Avenue, Sunderland has certainly done its bit for the Jeans for Genes cause over the years,

And students at Southmoor Academy have become the latest Wearsiders to support the cause, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

Jeans for Genes is a campaign which raises awareness of the challenges people faced when they are living with a genetic condition.

It also raises money to fund projects that make a tangible difference to the lives of those affected.

To find out more, visit https://www.jeansforgenes.org/

Lots of support for Jeans for Genes Day on Wearside.

1. Jumping back to 7 jeans scenes

The Buttercup Nursery in Seaham was the place to be for a day of jeans wearing in 2003.

2. Great work at Buttercup Nursery

Oxclose Nursery in the picture and here is Kay Mills with the children who joined in with the fundraising.

3. Stepping back to 2004

The cast of the King And I who raised money for the cause during rehearsals in 2005.

4. A right royal success at the Empire

