Here's the day you donned denim and raised money for a worthy cause.

From Hylton Castle to Richard Avenue, Sunderland has certainly done its bit for the Jeans for Genes cause over the years,

Jeans for Genes is a campaign which raises awareness of the challenges people faced when they are living with a genetic condition.

It also raises money to fund projects that make a tangible difference to the lives of those affected.

To find out more, visit https://www.jeansforgenes.org/

Jumping back to 7 jeans scenes Lots of support for Jeans for Genes Day on Wearside.

The Buttercup Nursery in Seaham was the place to be for a day of jeans wearing in 2003.

Oxclose Nursery in the picture and here is Kay Mills with the children who joined in with the fundraising.

The cast of the King And I who raised money for the cause during rehearsals in 2005.