Stars of the Sunderland Nativity: 9 stage scenes from 2005-2009

St Patrick's, Mill Hill and Havelock get our attention

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Picture the scene. It's curtain up on the school Nativity and you are in the audience.

You're eagerly awaiting your loved one to deliver their lines. Here are just some of those moments as we look back on 9 Nativity scenes from Wearside between 2005 and 2009.

Have a look at the stage productions at Hudson Road, Havelock, Mill Hill and Academy 360.

There's more besides and you can enjoy them by browsing through our collection from the Echo archives.

They put on a perfect show between 2005 and 2009. See if these scenes bring back wonderful memories for you.

1. A line-up of stars

The Hudson Road School Nativity was called A Home Of Our Own in 2005.

2. Happy times at Hudson Road

Marni Dale, Toni Cossley and Cory Turner had starring roles in the Usworth Grange Nativity in 2005.

3. Lots of love for baby Jesus

What a cast for the 2005 Nativity play at Havelock Primary School 18 years ago.

4. Happy times at Havelock Primary

