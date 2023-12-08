Stars of the Sunderland Nativity: 9 stage scenes from 2005-2009
St Patrick's, Mill Hill and Havelock get our attention
Picture the scene. It's curtain up on the school Nativity and you are in the audience.
You're eagerly awaiting your loved one to deliver their lines. Here are just some of those moments as we look back on 9 Nativity scenes from Wearside between 2005 and 2009.
Have a look at the stage productions at Hudson Road, Havelock, Mill Hill and Academy 360.
There's more besides and you can enjoy them by browsing through our collection from the Echo archives.
