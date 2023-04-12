Who’s up for a trip to Mill Hill Primary School – with a spot of time travel thrown in.

We are and here’s why. We found all of these great images of the school in the Sunderland Echo archives and we wanted to share them once more.

Have a look at the pupils who made a giant Lion King tribute in chalk in 2014, and the youngsters having fun in the after school club in 2010.

There’s the students who had a great time playing tennis in 2010 and the children celebrating World Book Day in 2006.

What a selection. All we need now is for you to take a look and then share your own memories.

Artist Ian Potts helped pupils to create a giant chalk picture to celebrate the Lion King coming to Sunderland 9 years ago.

Fun in the sun for these pupils who were pictured in the playground in 2010.

Look at these great characters from the day the school celebrated World Book Day in 2006.

Head teacher Sally Davey shared a day of celebration with pupils Molly Burlace, Adam Hamilton, Hannah Swain, Christopher Crago, Grace Allison, Youssef Salama, and Brogan Beensen after the school got a great Ofsted report 16 years ago.