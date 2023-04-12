News you can trust since 1873
See if you can spot some familiar faces in our look back at Mill Hill Primary School through the years.

11 magnificent memories from Sunderland's Mill Hill Primary School - including the classroom, playground, IT suite and after-school club

Who’s up for a trip to Mill Hill Primary School – with a spot of time travel thrown in.

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

We are and here’s why. We found all of these great images of the school in the Sunderland Echo archives and we wanted to share them once more.

Have a look at the pupils who made a giant Lion King tribute in chalk in 2014, and the youngsters having fun in the after school club in 2010.

There’s the students who had a great time playing tennis in 2010 and the children celebrating World Book Day in 2006.

What a selection. All we need now is for you to take a look and then share your own memories.

Artist Ian Potts helped pupils to create a giant chalk picture to celebrate the Lion King coming to Sunderland 9 years ago.

1. Artistic in 2014

Artist Ian Potts helped pupils to create a giant chalk picture to celebrate the Lion King coming to Sunderland 9 years ago. Photo: se

Fun in the sun for these pupils who were pictured in the playground in 2010.

2. Playground pals

Fun in the sun for these pupils who were pictured in the playground in 2010. Photo: se

Look at these great characters from the day the school celebrated World Book Day in 2006.

3. Once upon a time in 2006

Look at these great characters from the day the school celebrated World Book Day in 2006. Photo: se

Head teacher Sally Davey shared a day of celebration with pupils Molly Burlace, Adam Hamilton, Hannah Swain, Christopher Crago, Grace Allison, Youssef Salama, and Brogan Beensen after the school got a great Ofsted report 16 years ago.

4. Excellent in 2007

Head teacher Sally Davey shared a day of celebration with pupils Molly Burlace, Adam Hamilton, Hannah Swain, Christopher Crago, Grace Allison, Youssef Salama, and Brogan Beensen after the school got a great Ofsted report 16 years ago. Photo: PB

