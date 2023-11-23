When Ant and Dec starred in a Sunderland panto - and Sneezy came down with flu
Heard the one about the Sunderland pantomime? It might bring back memories for Ant and Dec.
It all happened in 1998 when Sneezy the dwarf took his role a little too literally in Sunderland Empire’s panto - he came down with flu.
Actor David Davies added unscripted coughs and splutters to his seasonal sneezes in the Christmas show.
And it would have been a case of Snow White and the Six Dwarfs if schoolgirl Elizabeth Hope-Hindmarsh, 11, hadn’t taken over the part.
Elizabeth, one of the show’s juvenile dancers, became Sneezy in three performances of the panto, alongside stars Ant and Dec.
David, 28, from Newcastle, was one of three casualties in the flu outbreak.
Wicked queen Filipa Jeronimo had to pull out of a show 30 minutes before curtain up.
Her place was taken by Janet Dooley, making her stage debut.
That same year, a Sunderland school’s last Christmas passed without a nativity play.
St John and St Patrick’s Church Primary, in the East End, was due to close because of falling pupil numbers.
The lack of children and staff meant no festive play in 1998, but there were plenty of other events to give the youngsters a cheery Christmas.
The school had only 42 pupils and four teachers.
The infant children, who would normally have performed the Nativity play, moved to other local schools.
Head teacher Mr Cairns said at the time: “We had a long chat about the possibility of a nativity play, but with no infant children and so few staff left, it will not be possible.
“It will still be a happy Christmas though. Most of the children will go to watch the show at Hudson Road.”
The children did get to take part in a city carol service in Sunderland Minster, and sang at the Adams shop in The Bridges.
