Sunderland does Abba as we celebrate 50 years since Waterloo
Gimme gimme gimme your memories of these Sunderland scenes - all showing Wearside people celebrating Abba.
Golden memories
They show Sunderland’s love for the Swedish superstars who first hit the headlines when their song Waterloo won the Eurovision Song Contest 50 years ago today.
In the year 2000, two sisters from Seaburn brought in the New Year by dressing as the Abba girls. The two Wearside dancing queens were Nichol Gilstin, 24, and Jill Spence, 23.
Nine years later, members of the Starset Theatre Stage School were on stage at the Empire when they performed as part of Abba Mania.
Who do you recognise?
Showstopping in Grindon
Moving on to 2010 when it was showtime in Grindon.
The Holy Family Church staged a musical called Super Troopers which was based around Abba’s hits.
Then it’s on to 2020 when staff members Abbey Brown (left) and Alison Smith dressed as the Abba girls.
They were taking part in the Education and Services for People with Autism Glastonbury Festival.
