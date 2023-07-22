News you can trust since 1873
Nine times people in Sunderland dressed up as stars - from Harry Potter to Robin Hood

The day you dressed as Snow White: Harry Potter; Elvis; Ringo Starr; Robin Hood

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 18:02 BST

Impressive. We have to admit, you're pretty good at dressing up as stars and movie characters on Wearside.

Some you were riding through the glen as Robin Hood, following the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, and belting out hits dressed as Elvis.

Hats off to these people from St Joseph's Juniors', Doxford International Call Centre, and Mecca Bingo.

Want to know more? Get browsing through our Echo archive photos.

Great dress-up days from the past. Have a browse and see if someone you know is pictured.

Sisters, Nichol Gilstin, 24, and Jill Spence, 23 both from Seaburn, welcomed in the new millennium dressed as the girls from Abba.

Children at the Fulwell Kindergarten paid tribute to Elvis in 2005 on what would have been The King's 70th birthday.

Gary Binns was dressed as Freddie Mercury for a fundraising night in aid of Grace House Hospice in Sunderland in 2005. The event was held at the Customs House in South Shields.

