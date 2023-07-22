Nine times people in Sunderland dressed up as stars - from Harry Potter to Robin Hood

Impressive. We have to admit, you're pretty good at dressing up as stars and movie characters on Wearside.
Some you were riding through the glen as Robin Hood, following the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy, and belting out hits dressed as Elvis.
Want to know more? Get browsing through our Echo archive photos.
1. Great dress-up days from the past. Have a browse and see if someone you know is pictured.
Great dress-up days from the past. Have a browse and see if someone you know is pictured.
2. Sisters, Nichol Gilstin, 24, and Jill Spence, 23 both from Seaburn, welcomed in the new millennium dressed as the girls from Abba.
Sisters, Nichol Gilstin, 24, and Jill Spence, 23 both from Seaburn, welcomed in the new millennium dressed as the girls from Abba.
3. Children at the Fulwell Kindergarten paid tribute to Elvis in 2005 on what would have been The King's 70th birthday.
Children at the Fulwell Kindergarten paid tribute to Elvis in 2005 on what would have been The King's 70th birthday.
4. Gary Binns was dressed as Freddie Mercury for a fundraising night in aid of Grace House Hospice in Sunderland in 2005. The event was held at the Customs House in South Shields.
Gary Binns was dressed as Freddie Mercury for a fundraising night in aid of Grace House Hospice in Sunderland in 2005.
The event was held at the Customs House in South Shields.