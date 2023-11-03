Fans screamed so loud you couldn't hear the Fab Four

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They're back in the news.

The Beatles have a new track out.

But they've rarely been out of the Sunderland Echo headlines because so many of you have fond memories of the Fab Four and their Wearside links.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beatles on stage in Sunderland in 1963.

Their latest song called Now And Then was made using special technology.

He helped The Beatles to escape their screaming fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gives us a chance to remember what John, Paul, George and Ringo have in connection with Sunderland.

Sunderland detective Bill Ford had a unique claim to fame. He helped The Beatles to escape from hundreds of screaming fans.

Former police officer and childrens entertainer Bill Ford, with his son George.

He was the Detective Sgt on duty when The Beatles were playing their third gig inside a year in Sunderland, in 1963.

Vicky had her own Yellow Submarine

Vicky Forster and her Fab Four memorabilia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as books, videos, records and mementos she had an original Dinky Yellow Submarine, a Beatles plate and a wooden figure of Paul McCartney.

The Beatles were not top of the bill when they first appeared at the Empire in early 1963.

It all got pretty loud

That honour went to 16-year-old Helen Shapiro, who had already had a number one with her song Walkin Back To Happiness.

Share your best memories of the Fab Four.