On film: The Beatles and their Sunderland connections
Fans screamed so loud you couldn't hear the Fab Four
They're back in the news.
The Beatles have a new track out.
But they've rarely been out of the Sunderland Echo headlines because so many of you have fond memories of the Fab Four and their Wearside links.
Their latest song called Now And Then was made using special technology.
He helped The Beatles to escape their screaming fans
It gives us a chance to remember what John, Paul, George and Ringo have in connection with Sunderland.
Sunderland detective Bill Ford had a unique claim to fame. He helped The Beatles to escape from hundreds of screaming fans.
He was the Detective Sgt on duty when The Beatles were playing their third gig inside a year in Sunderland, in 1963.
Vicky had her own Yellow Submarine
Vicky Forster was 17 when she made the Echo headlines in 1994 with her Beatles memorabilia collection.
As well as books, videos, records and mementos she had an original Dinky Yellow Submarine, a Beatles plate and a wooden figure of Paul McCartney.
The Beatles were not top of the bill when they first appeared at the Empire in early 1963.
It all got pretty loud
That honour went to 16-year-old Helen Shapiro, who had already had a number one with her song Walkin Back To Happiness.
Many Echo readers who were at a Beatles gig on Wearside recalled that they could not hear a word of the songs because of all the screaming fans.
