These happy young adults headed to Hallgarth Manor Hotel near Durham for an evening of memories with friends.

The sun shone on a day to remember and we are hoping you can spot someone you know in our archive collection of photos.

It’s time to head into the past to see if you recognise a familiar face.

1. A special day Was it really 14 years ago? We would love your memories of the prom. Photo: AB Photo Sales

2. Stylish in 2008 Flowing gowns for a special day. Recognise anyone? Photo: AB Photo Sales

3. Suited in style Ready for their prom. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: AB Photo Sales

4. Retro in red So stylish for their special day. Photo: se Photo Sales