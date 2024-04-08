Nine pictures from Sunderland's East Herrington Primary School taken between 2005 and 2012

Scenes from shows and students who visited the USA

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:28 BST

We hope you are on song - because we’ve got nine retro photos from East Herrington Primary Academy.

And they include the school’s award-winning choir in full flow.

Have a look at a whole series of pictures from the school spanning from 2005 to 2012.

It’s an Echo archive image feast. Enjoy.

A selection of scenes from the primary school from 2005 to 2012.

1. Excellence in East Herrington

A selection of scenes from the primary school from 2005 to 2012.

Photo Sales
These caring pupils put on a fundraising show in October 2005 to raise money for survivors of an Asian earthquake.

2. A fundraising show in 2005

These caring pupils put on a fundraising show in October 2005 to raise money for survivors of an Asian earthquake.

Photo Sales
Well done to these pupils who ran their own tuck shop at the school in 2005.

3. Sharing the shop memories

Well done to these pupils who ran their own tuck shop at the school in 2005.

Photo Sales
Some of the main characters from the school play 'Grease is the word isn't it?' which was performed at St Chad's Church Hall, 17 years ago.

4. Grease was the word in 2007

Some of the main characters from the school play 'Grease is the word isn't it?' which was performed at St Chad's Church Hall, 17 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSchoolsNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.