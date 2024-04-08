Meet 9 Wearside people whose amazing achievements got them the Echo spotlight.

But we want to know: Can you tell us more about them.

There's the man who set world records for the most body piercings. The hero who pulled a car for 20 hours and the kids who grabbed an early dose of fame on TV shows.

Let's not forget the fire eater who climbed to the top of Scafell to breathe flames, or the Bollywood star who settled in Sunderland.

Question is - what happened to them after they hit the headlines? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Fire-eater John Dolan was hoping to be shooting flames on top of Scafell Pike to raise money for the Washington Multi-purpose Centre in 1982.

Lynn Harrison and Dawn Winlow of Sunderland who played Jimmy Nail's daughters in the television programme Spender, in 1991.

Sunderland man Bob Marshall, co wrote one of the numbers bidding to be Britain's entry in the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest.