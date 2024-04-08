Nine curious Sunderland faces from the past - including the fire eater, Bollywood star, and body piercing legend

They set world records, appeared on TV and tackled incredible odds for charity

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:09 BST

Meet 9 Wearside people whose amazing achievements got them the Echo spotlight.

But we want to know: Can you tell us more about them.

There's the man who set world records for the most body piercings. The hero who pulled a car for 20 hours and the kids who grabbed an early dose of fame on TV shows.

Let's not forget the fire eater who climbed to the top of Scafell to breathe flames, or the Bollywood star who settled in Sunderland.

Question is - what happened to them after they hit the headlines? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1. Tell us more

They were all great achievers but who can tell us more about them.

Fire-eater John Dolan was hoping to be shooting flames on top of Scafell Pike to raise money for the Washington Multi-purpose Centre in 1982.

2. Blazing a trail

Fire-eater John Dolan was hoping to be shooting flames on top of Scafell Pike to raise money for the Washington Multi-purpose Centre in 1982.

Lynn Harrison and Dawn Winlow of Sunderland who played Jimmy Nail's daughters in the television programme Spender, in 1991.

3. Starring in Spender

Lynn Harrison and Dawn Winlow of Sunderland who played Jimmy Nail's daughters in the television programme Spender, in 1991.

Sunderland man Bob Marshall, co wrote one of the numbers bidding to be Britain's entry in the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest.

4. Bob's big Eurovision moment

Sunderland man Bob Marshall, co wrote one of the numbers bidding to be Britain's entry in the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest.

