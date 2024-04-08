Meet 9 Wearside people whose amazing achievements got them the Echo spotlight.
But we want to know: Can you tell us more about them.
There's the man who set world records for the most body piercings. The hero who pulled a car for 20 hours and the kids who grabbed an early dose of fame on TV shows.
Let's not forget the fire eater who climbed to the top of Scafell to breathe flames, or the Bollywood star who settled in Sunderland.
Question is - what happened to them after they hit the headlines? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.