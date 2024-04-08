An arrangement of 11 florists we've known and loved in Sunderland and County Durham

Scenes from Ashbrooke, Fulwell, South Hylton and Hetton

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST

Have a look at our fragrant photo collection from the Sunderland Echo archives. It is filled with florists we’ve seen over the years.

If you got your bouquets from Clara’s, Flowers in the Park, Nutmans, Dragonfly or the Flower Rooms, this is the place for you.

We have retro scenes from them all and plenty more besides in a picture spread from 2004 to 2020.

Focusing on Sunderland's floral memories with these series of 11 archive scenes.

1. An arrangement from Wearside's past

Florist Mary Peel who celebrated 40 years in business at Mary Sparrow Florists, Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery in 2004.

2. Mary's magnificent service

Florist Mary Peel who celebrated 40 years in business at Mary Sparrow Florists, Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery in 2004.

Alyson Richardson was photographed in Nutman's florists in this reminder from Hetton in 2005.

3. Floral in 2005

Alyson Richardson was photographed in Nutman's florists in this reminder from Hetton in 2005.

Danielle and Jaime Horn at Dragonfly florists in Hetton-le-Hole back in August 2006.

4. Flashback to 2006

Danielle and Jaime Horn at Dragonfly florists in Hetton-le-Hole back in August 2006.

