When Plessey faced its final days in Sunderland - remembering the giant factory
The end of an industrial era was looming in Sunderland almost 50 years ago this month.
The uncertain future of Plessey was in the news in 1977 and about 300 workers at the plant were about to leave their jobs in the first stage of the rundown.
It all changed with cuts in investment
Plessey was a British electronics, defence and telecommunications company.
But by the 1970s, they were sad times for the Sunderland factory which employed 2,000 people on Wearside. At its height there had been as many as 3,000.
Former workers have previously told the Echo that the end came when investment in the telecoms sector was cut in 1976 and the UK lost 15,000 jobs across the industry.
However, campaigners were not giving up without a fight.
The Industry Minister, Mr Alan Williams, was meeting Plessey executives. Proposals for redundancy terms and a planned rundown of the factory - which was due to close in June 1977 - were agreed between the unions and the company.
It was then considered by the Department of Employment and if approved, the first 300 workers would leave within a week.
It did hopefully mean that some would be kept on for a while but the end was in sight.
Many workers were unhappy with the plans and staged protests.
