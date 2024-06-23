Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Were you one of the thousands who worked there?

The end of an industrial era was looming in Sunderland almost 50 years ago this month.

The uncertain future of Plessey was in the news in 1977 and about 300 workers at the plant were about to leave their jobs in the first stage of the rundown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all changed with cuts in investment

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plessey was a British electronics, defence and telecommunications company.

Plessey workers pictured leaving the Sunderland Empire Theatre after a union meeting in 1977. | se

But by the 1970s, they were sad times for the Sunderland factory which employed 2,000 people on Wearside. At its height there had been as many as 3,000.

Workers put up a fight

However, campaigners were not giving up without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of workers discuss the future after the union meeting at the Empire Theatre. | se

The Industry Minister, Mr Alan Williams, was meeting Plessey executives. Proposals for redundancy terms and a planned rundown of the factory - which was due to close in June 1977 - were agreed between the unions and the company.

Over to you to tell us more

It was then considered by the Department of Employment and if approved, the first 300 workers would leave within a week.

It did hopefully mean that some would be kept on for a while but the end was in sight.

Many workers were unhappy with the plans and staged protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plessey factory in Sunderland. | se

If you worked at Plessey, we want your memories of your time there.