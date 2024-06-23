When Plessey faced its final days in Sunderland - remembering the giant factory

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 09:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Were you one of the thousands who worked there?

The end of an industrial era was looming in Sunderland almost 50 years ago this month.

The uncertain future of Plessey was in the news in 1977 and about 300 workers at the plant were about to leave their jobs in the first stage of the rundown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It all changed with cuts in investment

Plessey was a British electronics, defence and telecommunications company.

Plessey workers pictured leaving the Sunderland Empire Theatre after a union meeting in 1977.Plessey workers pictured leaving the Sunderland Empire Theatre after a union meeting in 1977.
Plessey workers pictured leaving the Sunderland Empire Theatre after a union meeting in 1977. | se

But by the 1970s, they were sad times for the Sunderland factory which employed 2,000 people on Wearside. At its height there had been as many as 3,000.

Former workers have previously told the Echo that the end came when investment in the telecoms sector was cut in 1976 and the UK lost 15,000 jobs across the industry.

Workers put up a fight

However, campaigners were not giving up without a fight.

A top Wearside delegation was to meet Government officials in London over the fate of the workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dozens of workers discuss the future after the union meeting at the Empire Theatre.Dozens of workers discuss the future after the union meeting at the Empire Theatre.
Dozens of workers discuss the future after the union meeting at the Empire Theatre. | se

The Industry Minister, Mr Alan Williams, was meeting Plessey executives. Proposals for redundancy terms and a planned rundown of the factory - which was due to close in June 1977 - were agreed between the unions and the company.

Over to you to tell us more

It was then considered by the Department of Employment and if approved, the first 300 workers would leave within a week.

It did hopefully mean that some would be kept on for a while but the end was in sight.

Many workers were unhappy with the plans and staged protests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Plessey factory in Sunderland.The Plessey factory in Sunderland.
The Plessey factory in Sunderland. | se

If you worked at Plessey, we want your memories of your time there.

The Sunderland Echo has many photos of the factory, the workers, the Plessey sports day.

We want to hear from the people who worked there.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:WorkersSunderlandJobsProposalsNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.