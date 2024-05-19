The year when Crowtree Leisure Centre was on its way and you danced in the street for the Royal Jubilee celebrations.

It was the year when Frank Ifield came to town and ballet dancers from Sunderland showed off their talents.

It is 1977 and here are 11 reminders of life on Wearside back then. Take a look and tell us more.

1 . Off to a fast start at Castle View The Castle View Junior School sports day in 1977. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . So talented at ballet These five Sunderland ballet dancers were given the opportunity to meet and work with the Ballet Rambert when it performed at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle. Left to right are Jack Stanfield, Susan Ridley, Kathleen Konx, Gillian Dobbing and Judith Wilkinson. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Preparing for the Australians Ashbrooke head groundsman, Mr Jimmy Lee and Mr Charles Lambert, member of Durham County Cricket committee and Sunderland Cricket Club, test the wicket which will be used during the Australian visit. Were you there for the visit? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Frank Ifield in Sunderland Frank Ifield was making his first appearance at the Sunderland Empire in the pantomime "Babes in the Woods". Here he is pictured with Susan Mosco who was also starring in the show. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales