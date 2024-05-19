A Jubilee party at Randolph Close, Hendon but were you in the picture?A Jubilee party at Randolph Close, Hendon but were you in the picture?
By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2020, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 18:29 BST
It was the year when Sunderland got ready to welcome the Australian cricket team to Ashbrooke.

The year when Crowtree Leisure Centre was on its way and you danced in the street for the Royal Jubilee celebrations.

It was the year when Frank Ifield came to town and ballet dancers from Sunderland showed off their talents.

It is 1977 and here are 11 reminders of life on Wearside back then. Take a look and tell us more.

1. Off to a fast start at Castle View

The Castle View Junior School sports day in 1977. Does this bring back happy memories?

1. Off to a fast start at Castle View

The Castle View Junior School sports day in 1977. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. So talented at ballet

These five Sunderland ballet dancers were given the opportunity to meet and work with the Ballet Rambert when it performed at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle. Left to right are Jack Stanfield, Susan Ridley, Kathleen Konx, Gillian Dobbing and Judith Wilkinson.

2. So talented at ballet

These five Sunderland ballet dancers were given the opportunity to meet and work with the Ballet Rambert when it performed at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle. Left to right are Jack Stanfield, Susan Ridley, Kathleen Konx, Gillian Dobbing and Judith Wilkinson. Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Preparing for the Australians

Ashbrooke head groundsman, Mr Jimmy Lee and Mr Charles Lambert, member of Durham County Cricket committee and Sunderland Cricket Club, test the wicket which will be used during the Australian visit. Were you there for the visit?

3. Preparing for the Australians

Ashbrooke head groundsman, Mr Jimmy Lee and Mr Charles Lambert, member of Durham County Cricket committee and Sunderland Cricket Club, test the wicket which will be used during the Australian visit. Were you there for the visit? Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Frank Ifield in Sunderland

Frank Ifield was making his first appearance at the Sunderland Empire in the pantomime "Babes in the Woods". Here he is pictured with Susan Mosco who was also starring in the show.

4. Frank Ifield in Sunderland

Frank Ifield was making his first appearance at the Sunderland Empire in the pantomime "Babes in the Woods". Here he is pictured with Susan Mosco who was also starring in the show. Photo: Sunderland Echo

