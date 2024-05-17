Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He thought of others in his testimonial year

He was the legend who wrote himself into Wearside folklore in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

But Jimmy Montgomery was just as much of a hero to the children of Sunderland, especially in 1974.

Jimmy chats to the children after taking his testimonial cake to them in 1974.

A hero to the children

It was the year of Monty’s testimonial when Sunderland would take on Newcastle at Roker Park.

But there was another honour for Monty and it came in the form of a cake.

Alun Lee Davies, head patissier at the Seaburn Hotel, was the expert who was tasked with making it in time for Jimmy’s testimonial.

‘Well Done Monty’

He came up with a design of a football pitch complete with posts and players, and the message ‘Well Done Monty’ on the side.

Jimmy was honoured but he decided to give the cake to children at Sunderland Children Hospital.

Jimmy Montgomery pictured in 1974 at Sunderland Children's Hospital.

Both he and Alun Lee Davies went along to present it and it was shared between 40 youngsters for tea in 1974.

Double save that defied belief

Jimmy made 627 appearances for Sunderland between 1960 and 1977.

He went on to Vancouver Royals, Southampton, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

Jimmy Montgomery pulls off his miracle double save in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

His most famous moment was that double save at Wembley for Sunderland against Leeds United in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

He went on to be a football coach and one of Sunderland’s greatest ever ambassadors.