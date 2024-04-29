Life in Sunderland in 1974, from sport to industry, shopping and schools
Life on Wearside in 1974 gets our attention here.
From schools to shipyards and sport to shopping, we have included it all in this poignant look back in time.
Shipyards and shopping
Woolworths is all lit up in Fawcett Street, and Deptford shipyard workers are smiling in the sun.
Memories of the Marsden tug
The Marsden tug is hard at work and Ryhope School was preparing to put on its version of Tommy the rock opera.
Over at Hillview Infants, the new starters were settling in and at Roker Park, Joe Bolton and Bobby Kerr were celebrating a goal.
If you want a reminder of life on Wearside 50 years ago, take a look.
And then, get in touch to relive your own memories by emailing [email protected]
