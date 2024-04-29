Life in Sunderland in 1974, from sport to industry, shopping and schools

Fifty years ago in Sunderland
By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:04 BST
Life on Wearside in 1974 gets our attention here.

From schools to shipyards and sport to shopping, we have included it all in this poignant look back in time.

Shipyards and shopping

Workers at the Deptford yard in July 1974.Workers at the Deptford yard in July 1974.
Workers at the Deptford yard in July 1974.

Woolworths is all lit up in Fawcett Street, and Deptford shipyard workers are smiling in the sun.

Memories of the Marsden tug

The Marsden tug is hard at work and Ryhope School was preparing to put on its version of Tommy the rock opera.

Ryhope School's 1974 production of the rock opera Tommy.Ryhope School's 1974 production of the rock opera Tommy.
Ryhope School's 1974 production of the rock opera Tommy.

Over at Hillview Infants, the new starters were settling in and at Roker Park, Joe Bolton and Bobby Kerr were celebrating a goal.

If you want a reminder of life on Wearside 50 years ago, take a look.

And then, get in touch to relive your own memories by emailing [email protected]

