Life in Sunderland in 1974, from sport to industry, shopping and schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Life on Wearside in 1974 gets our attention here.

From schools to shipyards and sport to shopping, we have included it all in this poignant look back in time.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More The Sunderland church which moved eight inches all on its own

Shipyards and shopping

Workers at the Deptford yard in July 1974.

Woolworths is all lit up in Fawcett Street, and Deptford shipyard workers are smiling in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memories of the Marsden tug

The Marsden tug is hard at work and Ryhope School was preparing to put on its version of Tommy the rock opera.

Ryhope School's 1974 production of the rock opera Tommy.

Over at Hillview Infants, the new starters were settling in and at Roker Park, Joe Bolton and Bobby Kerr were celebrating a goal.

If you want a reminder of life on Wearside 50 years ago, take a look.