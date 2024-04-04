Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a 1966 blockbuster hit - but it all began in Sunderland for this iconic song.

A rising star called Engelbert Humperdinck was performing at La Strada in the town and he wanted to try out a new song on a Wearside audience.

Started in Sunderland - ended at the top of the charts

Engelbert, or Gerry Dorsey as he was also known, asked La Strada's owner Sanford Goudie if he could try out the number.

Memories of opening night at La Strada in 1964.

And so, for the first time, Release Me was heard live.

The story is included in the latest newsletter from Sunderland Antiquarian Society as part of a feature on the rise of music venues in the swinging 60s.

Gerry Dorsey, better known as Engelbert Humperdinck, who performed at various Sunderland venues including Wetherells and La Strada.

60 years ago this month

The article from the society's historian Philip Curtis tells of the clubs which rose to success including Club 11, La Cubana and La Strada.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

La Strada had first opened 60 years ago this month in a converted premises above the National Westminster Bank in Fawcett Street.

It was quite the opening night. It was an invitation-only affair and a group called the Dynamic Kestrels were top of the bill.

But how many of you knew that a famous song began its journey to the top of the charts at La Strada.

One little gem from a vast archive

Thanks to Sunderland Antiquarian Society and Philip for the article.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society who shared the article in its monthly newsletter.

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]