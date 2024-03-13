Remembering Sunderland in the 1960s, including coffee bars, Club 11 and El Cubana

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The coffee bars of Sunderland played a huge part in bringing the latest music to town in the 1960s.

Perhaps you remember Club 11 in Villiers Street, or El Cubana in Toward Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, has recalled them in an article for the latest society newsletter.

The biggest names in showbusiness would grace the stages of Sunderland in the 1960s.

But it was the coffee bars which often led the way in bringing live entertainment to teenagers back in the day.

Club 11 was the place to be

Club 11 was opened at Christmas 1961 by Mike Pemberton and Frank Pickering.

Club 11 was a hit venue for Sunderland's 1960s teenage crowd.

The coffee bar and dance club was an immediate success.

Read More When Sunderland was rocked by an explosion in 1974

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year later, El Cubana was pulling in the punters in Toward Road after it was opened by Eric Punshon and Cliff Balbach with the Kylastrons performing.

It soon developed an upstairs nightclub called La Cubana.

La Cubana in Sunderland which attracted bands, customers and lots of interest in the 1960s.

The two venues were soon attracting bands such as Junco Partners, The Valiants, The Invictors, Jazz Board and The Invaders.

The local acts weren't the only ones to grace the stage. The Spencer Davis Group (whose hits included Keep On Running) and Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger, and The Trinity (This Wheel's On Fire), played there too.

5,000 entries and a Sunderland band was the best

An unlikely contributor to the scene was Liverpool House department store which made the suits for Sunderland band Chris Warren and the Strangers when they did brilliantly in a national competition.

Chris Warren and the Strangers who won a national band final wearing suits made for them in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 5,000 entries and the Sunderland lads won the final at Brighton with judges including Kathy Kirby, David Jacobs and Jess Conrad.

Their prize was a cheque for £250 which was handy as their van had broken down six weeks earlier on the way to a gig in Hartlepool.

Chris Warren later joined the group Pickettywitch which had a hit with Same Old Feeling.

Loads more to see at the Heritage Centre

Thanks to Phil for another wonderful article.

Historian Philip Curtis.

The society's newsletter goes out to its members and is packed with fascinating reads about Sunderland's past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society who shared the article in its monthly newsletter.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]