Why Sunderland and Newcastle struggle to win the league, according to research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland and their arch football rivals Newcastle have something in common, a Norwegian journalist has claimed.

And it could affect their chances of winning trophies.

Teams in striped shirts don't win the league and it is more than 87 years since one did. It was Sunderland in 1936.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland receiving the First Division trophy in 1936.

A carnival of football at Roker Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facts and an insight into the history of teams in stripes has been examined by Norwegian freelance journalist Asbjørn Wille.

'Sunderland AFC was a big club in England at that time, and in their red and white stripes, they won the league this season, scoring a whopping 109 goals.

It was a carnival of football at Roker Park, and this was the club's sixth league championship. Then suddenly it was over for teams with striped jerseys.

C E Sutcliffe, acting president of the Football League (right), prepares to hand over the league championship trophy to Sunderland chairman Sir Walter Raine.

West Bromwich, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, and Newcastle have all come close and taken silver.

The era when stripes ruled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, almost a century later, the English football world still wonders if a new champion in stripes will ever emerge.

It hasn't always been that way, said Asbjørn.

"From the start of the English league in 1888 until Sunderland's league championship in 1936, one-third of the league trophies were awarded to teams with either white and red, white and blue, or white and black stripes on their jerseys."

Duncan White (left) presents Sunderland star Alex Hastings with his 1936 championship medal.

Blue is on the rise

These days red dominates in England, but blue is on the rise.

"In England, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest play in red jerseys, and together they have won the English league a total of 53 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When England won their only World Cup title, at home in 1966, they played the final in red. Research has been done on why red football jerseys have been so successful.

"Researchers at Plymouth and Durham Universities analysed the results of 68 English teams over a period of sixty seasons and found that teams with red jerseys won more than those with other colours.

Teams in one of two colours have won the last 31 titles

"It has been speculated that red is a more visible colour and makes it easier to see teammates and pass accurately.

"Others believe that if you wear a red football jersey, you unconsciously gain more confidence and create more fear and nerves in your opponents."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the introduction of the Premier League in the 1992/93 season until today, it has been almost evenly split between red and blue. 16 teams in red and 15 teams in blue have shared the 31 trophies between them.

As for Asbjørn, he told the Echo: "I started to follow English football in 1974 and it has been a big part of my life since.

Norwegian freelance journalist Asbjørn Wille who has researched why teams in stripes don't win the League.

"The last 10 years I have been more interested in the older history of football.