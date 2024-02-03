Search for female Sunderland fans to share their 1950s-1970s memories
'We would like more women fans from this era to get in touch'
Sunderland's loyal army of women supporters are needed for a new nostalgia project.
Researchers from Durham University want to hear from fans with memories of SAFC from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
Your SAFC memories are needed
The University has teamed up with the Foundation of Light for a one-year project, funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
It is part of the Coals to Goals project at the Foundation and researchers have all sorts of questions they want to ask, such as;
Lots of great topics to discuss
Who took you to your first game?
What were your first impressions of Roker Park?
Who were your favourite players?
What do you remember of the FA Cup triumph in 1973?
Your memories can make a difference
Professor Stacey Pope of Durham University, who is leading the research, said: "We wish to include the memories of more women fans in the project."
Coals to Goals aims to bring heritage to life across Wearside by using the memories of local people.
Its focus is on coal mining, SAFC and the links between the two such as the Stadium of Light, which stands on the site of the former Wearmouth Colliery.
Now the search is on for women fans to come forward.
Their recordings will be used for academic work at Durham University and by the Foundation of Light in its community work with fans and in schools.
How to get in touch
Interviewees can choose to remain anonymous if they wish.
The informal conversations will last for about an hour and can either be in the fan's home, at the Foundation of Light, over the phone or online if preferred.
To share your memories, contact Dr Kevin Moore of Durham University, by emailing [email protected], or calling Kevin on 07711 831410.