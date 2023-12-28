Sunderland fans who went the extra mile in the FA Cup
When it comes to the FA Cup, Sunderland fans are known for going the extra mile to follow the Lads.
Just ask this lot who did amazing things to be in the stands for the next big knockout match.
Have a look at these stories - and then get in touch to tell us about a fan you know who has been an FA Cup hero.
Sunderland were on an FA Cup roll in 1976.
Backing Sunderland - from Skegness
And one family made sure they were in the queue for tickets for fifth round FA Cup replay against Stoke.
The Smalley family were among the early arrivals in the queue.
But they weren't living on Wearside. Here are Mr and Mrs John Smalley, their two children, and Mrs Smalley's mother - all from Skegness.
Mrs Smalley lived in Sunderland before her marriage and her enthusiasm for the team spread to the rest of the family.
Lily's story rings a bell
In 1973, thousands of Black Cats fans had a story to tell but none more so than Lily Arnott.
Great grandmother Mrs Lily Arnott with her ticket for Saturday's Cup final.
Mrs Arnott, 82, from Hendon, owned a shop on Nobles Bank Road and used a horse and cart to sell her goods.
She was also an ardent Sunderland fan and was at both the 1937 and 1973 FA Cup Finals.
She took a bell with her to both matches and here she is showing off ticket for the 1973 final.
Bobby was dressed to impress in 1973
Bobby Moore was dressed to impress when he followed the team in 1973.
Not only did he back Sunderland at the FA Cup Final, he won a vote for the fan who was best dressed for the occasion.
The 38-year-old won the vote at Plains Farm Club.
We're sure you know of a Sunderland super fan who has backed the side in amazing circumstances.
If you do, tell us more by emailing [email protected]