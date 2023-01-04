Haway the fans: 9 brilliant SAFC supporters stories you might not remember from 1973

We all know what happened on that famous day in 1973.
But how many of these fans stories do you remember from the year when Sunderland won the FA Cup?
Were you the baby who was born at the very moment that Ian Porterfield scored the winning goal. Or do you recognise the fan who took a ventriloquist’s dummy to Wembley?
Maybe you were the Black Cats fan with the lucky hat who only ever saw Sunderland win when he wore it.
Have a look at these fans stories and then get in touch to share your own.
1. Welcome to the world
Ian Elliott was born as Ian Porterfield scored the goal that brought the FA Cup to Sunderland. Here he is with his mum, Mrs Ann Elliott. Her husband, Ernie, a marine engineer, named his son after the goal scorer without any hesitation.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Lily's lucky bell
Lily Arnott was 82 when she went to Wembley in 1973. She had a lucky bell which she took to both the 1937 and 1973 cup finals.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. An amazing day for Mark and Marie
Two Sunderland children were at Wembley thanks to the generosity of a Weybridge man who saw them being interviewed on the BBC programme, "Sunderland's Pride and Passion" at St Patrick's R C School. Mark Middleton of High Garth, and Marie Brook, of Wear Garth had both said how disappointed they were at not getting tickets to see the match. An Echo reporter called at their homes to tell them they had been offered tickets and their return fares to London by Mr Steven Matthews.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A fan with a difference
Meet Stokoe the ventriloquist's dummy which made the journey to Wembley with his owner, Maurice Cummings (centre), of Finchale Close, Houghton.
Photo: Sunderland Echo