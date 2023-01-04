Haway the fans: 9 brilliant SAFC supporters stories you might not remember from 1973

3. An amazing day for Mark and Marie

Two Sunderland children were at Wembley thanks to the generosity of a Weybridge man who saw them being interviewed on the BBC programme, "Sunderland's Pride and Passion" at St Patrick's R C School. Mark Middleton of High Garth, and Marie Brook, of Wear Garth had both said how disappointed they were at not getting tickets to see the match. An Echo reporter called at their homes to tell them they had been offered tickets and their return fares to London by Mr Steven Matthews.

Photo: Sunderland Echo