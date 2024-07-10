Nine of the best local sports clubs in Sunderland from over the years - let's support our grassroots teams

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:08 BST

Let’s hear it for the sports clubs of Wearside.

They provide Sunderland with grass roots facilities which allow wonderful talent to develop at places such as Ashbrooke, Raich Carter, Billy Hardy and Nissan.

But they are so much more than just a place for football, cricket, rugby and other games.

They’ve hosted fun days, cider and sausage festivals and even hosted a world heavyweight boxer.

Enjoy the memories from 1977 to 2018 - and remember to support your local club.

A salute to Sunderland and County Durham's sports club for providing great service for decades.

1. Sport for all

A salute to Sunderland and County Durham's sports club for providing great service for decades. | se

Photo Sales
Muhammad Ali speaking during his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in July 1977.

2. The greatest in Washington

Muhammad Ali speaking during his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in July 1977. | se

Photo Sales
Ken Conlin of the Marine Sports Club who was pictured in Sunderland in 1998.

3. By the riverside

Ken Conlin of the Marine Sports Club who was pictured in Sunderland in 1998. | se

Photo Sales
All of these teams were using the facilities at Helford Road Sports Club in Peterlee in 2008.

4. A home in Helford Road

All of these teams were using the facilities at Helford Road Sports Club in Peterlee in 2008. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Football

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.