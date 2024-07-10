They provide Sunderland with grass roots facilities which allow wonderful talent to develop at places such as Ashbrooke, Raich Carter, Billy Hardy and Nissan.

But they are so much more than just a place for football, cricket, rugby and other games.

They’ve hosted fun days, cider and sausage festivals and even hosted a world heavyweight boxer.

Enjoy the memories from 1977 to 2018 - and remember to support your local club.

A salute to Sunderland and County Durham's sports club for providing great service for decades.

Muhammad Ali speaking during his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in July 1977.

Ken Conlin of the Marine Sports Club who was pictured in Sunderland in 1998.

All of these teams were using the facilities at Helford Road Sports Club in Peterlee in 2008.