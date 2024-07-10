But they are so much more than just a place for football, cricket, rugby and other games.
They’ve hosted fun days, cider and sausage festivals and even hosted a world heavyweight boxer.
Enjoy the memories from 1977 to 2018 - and remember to support your local club.
1. Sport for all
A salute to Sunderland and County Durham's sports club for providing great service for decades. | se
2. The greatest in Washington
Muhammad Ali speaking during his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in July 1977. | se
3. By the riverside
Ken Conlin of the Marine Sports Club who was pictured in Sunderland in 1998. | se
4. A home in Helford Road
All of these teams were using the facilities at Helford Road Sports Club in Peterlee in 2008. | se
