Taking you on a retro journey down St Thomas Street with these 11 photos from 1958 to 2018Taking you on a retro journey down St Thomas Street with these 11 photos from 1958 to 2018
11 great pictures of Sunderland's St Thomas Street over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:04 BST

Take one street, add 11 photos and throw in 60 years of memories.

That’s what we did when we found this gallery of great scenes from St Thomas Street in Sunderland.

We’ve got a sweet shop, bars, business and restaurants in views from 1958 to 2018.

Have a look at Bar 808, the Continental, Amy’s Winehouse, Candy Man and more.

The new Continental Hotel at the junction of John Street and St Thomas Street, in 1958.

1. All new in 1958

The new Continental Hotel at the junction of John Street and St Thomas Street, in 1958.

The Wearmouth Carnival Parade in 1974 included scenes from Fawcett Street and St Thomas Street.

2. On parade in 1974

The Wearmouth Carnival Parade in 1974 included scenes from Fawcett Street and St Thomas Street.

Ken Bevis and Teresa Simpson were in the spotlight at their business called Perfect Match in November 2006.

3. Perfect memories

Ken Bevis and Teresa Simpson were in the spotlight at their business called Perfect Match in November 2006.

Inside Naz restaurant in 2006 in this St Thomas Street photo from the Echo archives.

4. Naz in 2006

Inside Naz restaurant in 2006 in this St Thomas Street photo from the Echo archives.

