That’s what we did when we found this gallery of great scenes from St Thomas Street in Sunderland.
Have a look at Bar 808, the Continental, Amy’s Winehouse, Candy Man and more.
1 / 3
Take one street, add 11 photos and throw in 60 years of memories.
That’s what we did when we found this gallery of great scenes from St Thomas Street in Sunderland.
Have a look at Bar 808, the Continental, Amy’s Winehouse, Candy Man and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.