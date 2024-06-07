15 pictures showing life in New Herrington from 1971 to 2018, charting decades of the Sunderland community

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST

A snapshot of life in the little Sunderland community

What an interesting past New Herrington has.

It had its own colliery until the 1980s. One of its residents officiated at a Cup final and another local got up close to a famous locomotive.

We have it all in photos as well as plenty more reminders from New Herrington’s past.

Join us for a retro Echo journey spanning from 1971 to 2018.

15 photos to reflect New Herington from the 1970s onwards.

1. Life and times in New Herrington

New Herrington youngster Stephen Atkinson, 3, looked just the part when he had his photo taken with the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive in May 1971.

2. Stephen meets Sir Nigel

Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen (left to right) were Bell Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck. Here they are in December 1983.

3. Serving up canteen memories

The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here it is in March 1986.

4. Pit memories

