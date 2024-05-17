Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland nightclub scene was alive and doing well in 1971.

But how many of these great venues bring back memories for you?

And there was extra reason to get along to Annabels in 1971 where the first 50 members were admitted free before 10pm.

Annabels nightclub. Entry was free for the first 50 members if you got there before 10pm.

It’s a go-go at Manhattan

But if Annabels wasnt your scene, how about the go-go contest at Manhattan?

There was an optic innovation light show at Tiffanys and for the football fans among you, you could watch the European Cup Final at La Strada in Fawcett Street.

A Fawcett Street scene from the 1970s, taken from Binns window.

There was live entertainment at the Ro-Koko Club in Roker where Touchwood were the top group on the itinerary. If you fancied a dance, there was Ro-Koko goes A Go-Go on two floors.

Golden oldies at Intercon

Golden oldies were enjoyed at the Intercon in Fawcett Street and local clubs had their own live entertainment including Monkwearmouth Workmen’s, Seaham Comrades, Farringdon Social Club and Shiney Row Social Club.

Farringdon Social Club.

The New Direction were on the bill at Ford and Hylton Lane Social Club and Club Top Three were starring at Southwick Conservative.

Top films at Studio 1 and the ABC

Along at the movies, Sid James and Kenneth Williams were among a star-studded cast in Carry On Up The Khyber at Studio 1, with Clint Eastwood in Kelly’s Heroes at the ABC Sunderland.

Or there was Jack Douglas starring in When Your Wife’s Away at the Empire Theatre.