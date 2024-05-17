How Sunderland nights out looked in 1971, from the light show at Tiffany's to the Cup Final at La Strada
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sunderland nightclub scene was alive and doing well in 1971.
But how many of these great venues bring back memories for you?
And there was extra reason to get along to Annabels in 1971 where the first 50 members were admitted free before 10pm.
It’s a go-go at Manhattan
But if Annabels wasnt your scene, how about the go-go contest at Manhattan?
There was an optic innovation light show at Tiffanys and for the football fans among you, you could watch the European Cup Final at La Strada in Fawcett Street.
There was live entertainment at the Ro-Koko Club in Roker where Touchwood were the top group on the itinerary. If you fancied a dance, there was Ro-Koko goes A Go-Go on two floors.
Golden oldies at Intercon
Golden oldies were enjoyed at the Intercon in Fawcett Street and local clubs had their own live entertainment including Monkwearmouth Workmen’s, Seaham Comrades, Farringdon Social Club and Shiney Row Social Club.
The New Direction were on the bill at Ford and Hylton Lane Social Club and Club Top Three were starring at Southwick Conservative.
Top films at Studio 1 and the ABC
Along at the movies, Sid James and Kenneth Williams were among a star-studded cast in Carry On Up The Khyber at Studio 1, with Clint Eastwood in Kelly’s Heroes at the ABC Sunderland.
Or there was Jack Douglas starring in When Your Wife’s Away at the Empire Theatre.
Tell us about the clubs you loved in Sunderland in the early 1970s by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.