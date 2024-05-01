Nine great pictures of life at Luxdon's, the legendary Sunderland laundry in 1958, 1979 and 1981

Photos from 1958, 1979 and 1981

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st May 2024, 16:34 BST

Thirty years of memories are packed into this gallery of photos from Luxdon Laundry.

And each one features people who worked at the business from 1958 to 1981.

We’ve got steam engines, the packing room, the laundry and a branch building.

See how many faces you recognise from this Echo archive spread.

Looking at Luxdon's in Sunderland in 9 Echo archive images.

1. Blanket coverage

Looking at Luxdon's in Sunderland in 9 Echo archive images.

Photo Sales
A Luxdon steam engine on its rounds in Toward Road in December 1958

2. The age of steam

A Luxdon steam engine on its rounds in Toward Road in December 1958

Photo Sales
Here is a view of Luxdon's in Villette Road. This Echo archive photo takes us back to September 1959.

3. A view from Villette Road

Here is a view of Luxdon's in Villette Road. This Echo archive photo takes us back to September 1959.

Photo Sales
Retiring from Luxdon Laundries in 1979 were two van salesmen - Jim Trotter, extreme left, and Arthur Graham, extreme right. They were joined for a photo by joint managing director, Florence Howey, and chairman J K Lumsden-Taylor.

4. Saying farewell in 1979

Retiring from Luxdon Laundries in 1979 were two van salesmen - Jim Trotter, extreme left, and Arthur Graham, extreme right. They were joined for a photo by joint managing director, Florence Howey, and chairman J K Lumsden-Taylor.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.