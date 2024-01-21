Nine nostalgic pictures from Sunderland's Collinson's jewellers over the years
All the way back to the 80s
We're hoping to create some sparkling memories with this gallery of photos from Collinson's - a Sunderland city centre business which has won awards.
The jewellers has been in the Echo headlines regularly, and the oldest of these pictures is from 1981 , when Harry Collinson and Sandra Collinson posed with an outsize pocket watch.
Since then, we've caught up with them to get views of new premises, staff and anniversary celebrations.
Enjoy the trip back in time.
1 / 3