Nine nostalgic pictures from Sunderland's Collinson's jewellers over the years

All the way back to the 80s

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jan 2024, 08:31 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT

We're hoping to create some sparkling memories with this gallery of photos from Collinson's - a Sunderland city centre business which has won awards.

The jewellers has been in the Echo headlines regularly, and the oldest of these pictures is from 1981 , when Harry Collinson and Sandra Collinson posed with an outsize pocket watch.

Since then, we've caught up with them to get views of new premises, staff and anniversary celebrations.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

1. Back in time

Harry Collinson and Sandra Collinson with the outsize pocket watch which they planned to hang outside their premises in Blandford Street, in 1981.

2. Dawn of an era

Staff at the new shop in Waterloo Place in 1993., Pictured from left: owner Harry Collinson, Sandra Collinson, Rachael Collinson, Harry Collinson junior and Phil Hendry.

3. All new in 1993

Owner Harry Collinson left, with watchmaker Talford 'Dinkie' Smith behind the counter of the shop, upstairs in Blandford Street, Sunderland, in 1996.

4. Back to Blandford Street

