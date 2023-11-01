From Aye Phones to Amy’s Winehouse, plenty of Sunderland shops have had a bit of fun with their names.
Here’s a round up of some of our favourites.
1. Dot Cottons, Hylton Road
A laundry pun with an Eastenders twist to really get you in a spin.
2. Aye Phones, Borough Road, City Centre
Like the major global brand - but with a Mackem twist.
3. Amy's Winehouse, St Thomas Street, city centre
City centre gold.
4. Tan-Solo, Grangetown
The pun is strong with this one.