From Aye Phone to Amy's Winehouse, 12 punny Sunderland shop names

From Aye Phones to Amy’s Winehouse, plenty of Sunderland shops have had a bit of fun with their names.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

Here’s a round up of some of our favourites.

A laundry pun with an Eastenders twist to really get you in a spin.

1. Dot Cottons, Hylton Road

A laundry pun with an Eastenders twist to really get you in a spin. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Like the major global brand - but with a Mackem twist.

2. Aye Phones, Borough Road, City Centre

Like the major global brand - but with a Mackem twist. Photo: Sunderland Echo

City centre gold.

3. Amy's Winehouse, St Thomas Street, city centre

City centre gold. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The pun is strong with this one.

4. Tan-Solo, Grangetown

The pun is strong with this one. Photo: Sunderland Echo

