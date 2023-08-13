News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Nine more Sunderland Sunday football teams over the years, including Hylton, Port of Call and Myers

Kicking it back to these Wearside Sunday football scenes from the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Memories of Myers and Millfield Free Gardeners, Hylton Castle and Houghton Mill - we've got it all.

Here are nine Sunday football league photos of teams you might have played for back in the day.

We've got midfield tussles, goalmouth action and team pictures from 2004, 2008, 2017 and more - all courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Have a look and re-live the action.

Sunday league teams you might remember. Or maybe you're pictured in one of these photos.

Sunday league teams you might remember. Or maybe you're pictured in one of these photos.

Port of Call (red) v Ryhope Top House, played at Ford Quarry Complex in 2017.

Port of Call (red) v Ryhope Top House, played at Ford Quarry Complex in 2017.

Myers FC (red white) and Millfield Free Gardeners FC, played at Billy Hardy Sports Complex 6 years ago.

Myers FC (red white) and Millfield Free Gardeners FC, played at Billy Hardy Sports Complex 6 years ago.

TS Potters (blue) v Hylton Castle TWR, played at Silksworth Sports Complex in 2017.

TS Potters (blue) v Hylton Castle TWR, played at Silksworth Sports Complex in 2017.

