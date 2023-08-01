We're all going on a Sunderland coach trip: 9 of them from the past
The summer holidays means coach trips for lots of Wearside people.
Maybe you went on a day trip with the local club, pit lodge, over-60s club, youth club or just with pals.
We hope this will bring back memories of seafront walks, fish and chips or browsing the local gift shops.
We've got 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, showing trips from Hylton Castle, Southwick, Ryhope and Chester Road.
See if you can spot someone you know.
