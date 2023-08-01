News you can trust since 1873
We're all going on a Sunderland coach trip: 9 of them from the past

9 retro coach trips from Sunderland: All aboard for Bamburgh, Gretna Green and Whitby

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Aug 2023, 04:54 BST

The summer holidays means coach trips for lots of Wearside people.

Maybe you went on a day trip with the local club, pit lodge, over-60s club, youth club or just with pals.

We hope this will bring back memories of seafront walks, fish and chips or browsing the local gift shops.

We've got 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, showing trips from Hylton Castle, Southwick, Ryhope and Chester Road.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Grab your seat for coach trip memories.

Grab your seat for coach trip memories.

Setting off from the Chesters pub in 1977. 70 people were heading to Bamburgh and Seahouses.

Setting off from the Chesters pub in 1977. 70 people were heading to Bamburgh and Seahouses.

A 5-day trip to France was on the way for these pupils from St Mary's School in 1978. The excited children even made their own map so they could plot their route.

A 5-day trip to France was on the way for these pupils from St Mary's School in 1978. The excited children even made their own map so they could plot their route.

An undated photo. The 'Teddy Boy' haircuts, worn by the younger members of the group, suggest the photograph heralds from the late 50s or early 60s.

An undated photo. The 'Teddy Boy' haircuts, worn by the younger members of the group, suggest the photograph heralds from the late 50s or early 60s.

