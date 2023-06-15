The rich history of Sunderland on film - here's how you can see more
Showing soon: A film night all about Sunderland's history
Imagine watching 120 years of Sunderland on film.
You can do just that at a special event next Tuesday, June 20.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society is rounding off its excellent season of illustrated talks with a taste of the vast collection of films it holds in its archives.
You'll get to see social life, transport, sport, leisure, royal visits and many of the streets and buildings that no longer exist.
Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road from 6.40pm.
In the meantime, here's a teaser of the sights you will get to see.