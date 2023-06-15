News you can trust since 1873
The rich history of Sunderland on film - here's how you can see more

Showing soon: A film night all about Sunderland's history

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:21 BST

Imagine watching 120 years of Sunderland on film.

You can do just that at a special event next Tuesday, June 20.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society is rounding off its excellent season of illustrated talks with a taste of the vast collection of films it holds in its archives.

You'll get to see social life, transport, sport, leisure, royal visits and many of the streets and buildings that no longer exist. 

Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road from 6.40pm.

In the meantime, here's a teaser of the sights you will get to see.

Scenes from the Antiquarian Society archives. Find out more at their illustrated talk next week.

Scenes from the Antiquarian Society archives. Find out more at their illustrated talk next week.

On the beach on Whit Monday in 1929.

On the beach on Whit Monday in 1929.

High Street East in the 1930s.

High Street East in the 1930s.

Ready for a swimming session at the High Street Baths in the 1930s.

Ready for a swimming session at the High Street Baths in the 1930s.

