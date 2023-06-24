What life was like in Sunderland's Chester Road and Hylton Road in 1993
Going shopping in Chester Road - in 1993
Just imagine if you could go shopping in Chester Road or Hylton Road - but back in 1993.
That's what we are doing with a step back in time. See how many of these places you remember.
Hylton Road had plenty to offer the shopper, including for new parents and parents-to-be at The Pram Shop.
Prams, potties and push chairs
It had set up in the former premises of Parnaby’s which had been there since the 1880s.
By 1993, The Pram Shop had been going for about five years in Hylton Road with owners Ron Burton and his wife Margaret selling everything from prams to potties.
Push chairs, high walkers, cots and stair gates - they had the lot.
At George Bell Travel, you could get anything from a coach trip to a visit to a wool mill, to a fortnight abroad.
Get yourself off to Holland
Or how does a four-day trip to Holland sound? In 1993, it would cost you just £99.
If you wanted to get away while doing it closer to home, Discount Motor Parts could ensure your car was up to scratch. Steering racks, batteries, wheel locks and alternators - it had the lot.
Harrison’s Studios was ideal if you fancied learning anything from tap to modern dancing and acrobatic to ballet.
Catering for kitchen lovers
Over on Chester Road, the range of outlets was just as impressive. First class meat and poultry from Mackintosh’s.
And if you wanted a new kitchen to cook your meal on, there were wood and laminate varieties from the Wearside Kitchen Centre.
It had moved to Chester Road after 17 successful years of trading as Wearside Trade Warehouse at High Street West.
The wonder of wools
Over at Dano Fine Arts, lovers of tapestry, wools, threads and kits were in their element.
Customers could choose from 475 tapestry wools or 444 stranded cottons.
There were canvases, embroidery kits, books, charts and decoupage papers, according to owner Alan Dano.
Portraits from photographs in pastels or oils was a definite option.
Cure your colds at Storeys
Mind you, sometimes if you were under the weather, all you would want was the latest remedy for your ailment.
And if that was the case, then the traditional family chemist L. Storey was the place to be.
Electrical retailer Parry’s was another well-established Chester Road trader and it had been there for more than 25 years by 1993.
Share your memories of Sunderland 30 years ago. Email [email protected]