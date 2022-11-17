This is the perfect time of year to get out of the cold and into the warmth of a cosy pub with a pint or glass of wine.
Whether you are looking for a quiet evening out with a few drinks or a rest from Christmas shopping around the city, Sunderland has some lovely pubs to warm your tootsies in this winter.
These are some of our favourite cosy pubs with fireplaces on Wearside for you to enjoy a drink or two when the weather is cold and wet.
1. The Grey Horse Inn
A true countryside boozer, The Grey Horse Inn near Penshaw has a fireplace and enough warm food to keep you happy for hours!
Photo: Google
2. The Saltgrass
The Saltgrass on Hanover Place is a perfect small pub for the cold evenings. The pub has the feeling of a countryside site while only being a short walk from the city centre.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. The Chesters
It may cover a large area, but The Chesters on Chester Road can warm up quickly when a fire is on the go!
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Ship Isis
The Ship Isis is cosy throughout, but the main room which houses the bar also has a fireplace to keep customers warm during the winter months.
Photo: Stu Norton