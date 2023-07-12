12 fabulous photographs giving a behind-the-scenes look as Hylton Castle is restored to its former glory
After falling into a state of disrepair, Hylton Castle has been restored, renovated and opened for the people of Sunderland to enjoy.
The castle was built in around 1400 by Sir William Hylton and for generations it stood as a reminder to all of the power and connections of the Hylton family.
However, after a period of neglect, the castle had become a shadow of its former self. Rather than being an iconic landmark of grandeur for the city to be proud of, Hylton Castle had become a focal point for anti-social behaviour and a symbol of deprivation.
Thanks to the efforts of Cllr Denny Wilson, the Hylton Castle Trust, and a 25 year journey of campaigning, the building has eventually been restored to its former glory and is once again a castle to be proud of.
Featuring a tea room, conference facilities, education room and weekly tours, the castle is now open for the people of Sunderland to enjoy.
Check out the following 12 fabulous photographs of Hylton Castle and how the restoration has managed to blend its rich history with the commercial needs of the twenty first century.