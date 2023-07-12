After falling into a state of disrepair, Hylton Castle has been restored, renovated and opened for the people of Sunderland to enjoy.

The castle was built in around 1400 by Sir William Hylton and for generations it stood as a reminder to all of the power and connections of the Hylton family.

However, after a period of neglect, the castle had become a shadow of its former self. Rather than being an iconic landmark of grandeur for the city to be proud of, Hylton Castle had become a focal point for anti-social behaviour and a symbol of deprivation.

Thanks to the efforts of Cllr Denny Wilson, the Hylton Castle Trust, and a 25 year journey of campaigning, the building has eventually been restored to its former glory and is once again a castle to be proud of.

Featuring a tea room, conference facilities, education room and weekly tours, the castle is now open for the people of Sunderland to enjoy.

Check out the following 12 fabulous photographs of Hylton Castle and how the restoration has managed to blend its rich history with the commercial needs of the twenty first century.

Undefined: related

1 . A castle to be proud of. Enjoy a look around a restored and renovated Hylton Castle. Photo Sales

2 . A house fit for a king. Hylton Castle had fallen into a state of disrepair but has now been restored to its former glory. Photo Sales

3 . Brought back to life. Hylton Castle has been brought back to life thanks to the efforts of the Castle Trust and its members Nikki Vokes, Denny Wilson and Clare Dodd. Photo Sales

4 . A grand room for a grand occasion. What was the grand hall is now used as a conference room and for wedding receptions. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4