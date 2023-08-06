News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Nine Sunderland football sides in their Sunday League strips from over the years

9 kits you might remember from Sunday League games in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Who had the best kit in Sunday League football in Sunderland?

That's our question as we go retro for the finest strip on Wearside over the years.

The football season is here again and that means more new kits to admire.

What about the strips from the past. Have a look at our collection which includes Lakeside, Hendon Athletic, Southwick, Victoria Gardens, The Grange and Queen Vic.

Then get in touch with your own choice.

Some classy numbers here. Tell us if yours is among them.

1. Some classy numbers here. Tell us if yours is among them.

Some classy numbers here. Tell us if yours is among them.

Photo Sales
The Grange (white) and Ryhope, played at Silksworth Sports Complex 5 years ago.

2. The Grange (white) and Ryhope, played at Silksworth Sports Complex 5 years ago.

The Grange (white) and Ryhope, played at Silksworth Sports Complex 5 years ago.

Photo Sales
Sunderland Railway Club (navy) and The Lansdowne, played at Ryhope Recreation Park, in 2019.

3. Sunderland Railway Club (navy) and The Lansdowne, played at Ryhope Recreation Park, in 2019.

Sunderland Railway Club (navy) and The Lansdowne, played at Ryhope Recreation Park, in 2019.

Photo Sales
Farra Paragon ISL and The Lansdowne, played at Silksworth Welfare Park in 2017.

4. Farra Paragon ISL and The Lansdowne, played at Silksworth Welfare Park in 2017.

Farra Paragon ISL and The Lansdowne, played at Silksworth Welfare Park in 2017.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FootballSunderlandSunday LeagueNostalgia