Midnight memories of queuing for Sunderland AFC kits in the early 2000s
Haway back to these superb scenes of SAFC fans at midnight
Talk about devotion.
Sunderland supporters certainly were when they stood in the dark and the pouring rain to get the latest strip.
By far the greatest fans?
Darkness fell - and then this happened
We think so, especially when you look at these scenes, including the night when you stood outside the West Stand - and outside the city centre branch - and waited for the club shop to open at midnight in August 2000.
In 2004, you were in a boisterous mood outside the stadium.
Soaked but undaunted in 2009
The happy vibe kept up in 2005 when you queued with the then manager Mick McCarthy joining you.
Just as many of you waited patiently in the pouring rain for the new kit in 2009.
What lengths have you gone to to show your love for Sunderland?
Email [email protected]