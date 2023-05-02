Nine pictures of Sunderland's librarians delighting bookworms over the years

Talk about unsung heroes. They’re the people who have catered for library users for decades.

Sunderland’s librarians handle so much more than just books. They will often help children in music sessions, or story time, or perhaps give a helping hand to family tree researchers

Others have become IT experts for the modern day library visitor.

So let’s give them a pat on the back for their services as we look back on chapters from St Mary and St Peter’s Toy Library in 2004, Fingerpaint Kindergarten in 2009, and Sunderland Central in 2012.

Lots to read in 2012 Reader development Librarian Stephen Dodd at work in Sunderland Central Library 11 years ago.

A wave from 2004 Aaron Thompson, 3, and Lucy Freeman, 2, are waved farewell by librarian Ruth Jones at the Springwell Fun Zone Toytown Takeaway. They had picked toys to borrow from the new toy library at the St Mary and St Peter Community Project 19 years ago.

Boxing clever in 2009 Jolene Dunbar (the Sunderland City librarian) was pictured with boxer Tony Jeffries during a Wii boxing event to promote men's health 14 years ago.

Sue was a star in 2009 Librarian Sue Roberts had the attention of these children during a book reading at the Fingerpaint Kindergarten in 2009.

