It stocked great reads and also hosted visits by some well known faces.
So if you went there to meet John Motson, Sir Bobby Robson, Sheila Quigley or to buy the latest Harry Potter release, you could be in one of these photos.
1. Lots of love for Sheila
Sheila Quigley attracted lots of fans when she visited Ottakars for a book signing session in 2006.
2. Midnight in 2003
The latest Harry Potter book launch brought queues to Ottakars at midnight in June 2003.
3. Oh what a VIP!
Football commentator John Motson was a visitor to Ottakars in 2004. Did you get to meet him?
4. All dressed up in 2003
Pupils from St Joseph's RC Junior School were dressed as characters from the Harry Potter books when they visited the store 19 years ago. Recognise anyone?
