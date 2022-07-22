Loading...
10 photos to bring back memories of your visits to Ottakars.
10 photos to remind you of Ottakars in Sunderland - the place where you met the VIPs and bought spellbinding books

Who loved a trip to Ottakars? It was one of many fantastic book shops that Sunderland has welcomed.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 12:20 pm

It stocked great reads and also hosted visits by some well known faces.

So if you went there to meet John Motson, Sir Bobby Robson, Sheila Quigley or to buy the latest Harry Potter release, you could be in one of these photos.

Take a look.

1. Lots of love for Sheila

Sheila Quigley attracted lots of fans when she visited Ottakars for a book signing session in 2006.

2. Midnight in 2003

The latest Harry Potter book launch brought queues to Ottakars at midnight in June 2003.

3. Oh what a VIP!

Football commentator John Motson was a visitor to Ottakars in 2004. Did you get to meet him?

4. All dressed up in 2003

Pupils from St Joseph's RC Junior School were dressed as characters from the Harry Potter books when they visited the store 19 years ago. Recognise anyone?

