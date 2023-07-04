News you can trust since 1873
Nine of Sunderland AFC's most colourful strips over the years, and the players who wore them

9 SAFC shirts you've worn over the years. It's a colourful look back

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Stylish SAFC kits have been on our minds as the new season approaches.

There have been so many colourful numbers in recent times and some famous players have worn them.

We found all of these photos in the Echo's vast archives.

Join us for another look back at these shirt scenes from Sunderland's past.

A taster of the kits Sunderland have had over the years.

Sunderland wore this for that famous 1998 Football League first division play-off final.

Stephane Sessegnon was fighting for the ball in this away game at Stoke in 2011.

Fabio Borini on the attack during the Capital One Cup semi-final in 2014.

Related topics:SAFCSunderland