With the transfer window set to open next week, The Echo takes a look at Sunderland’s best value-for-money signings over the years.
Sunderland have signed some flops over the years for big money, including the likes of Jack Rodwell and Didier Ndong. However, the Wearsiders have also managed to pluck several gems over the years that have gone on to be fabulous servants for the club.
Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s best-ever value-for-money signings over the years:
1. Kevin Phillips
Sunderland signed Kevin Phillips for a fee of around £300k with the striker going on to score 130 goals for the club and winning the European Golden Shoe. Photo: Phil Cole
2. Jermain Defoe
Sunderland managed to swap Jermain Defoe for American striker Jozy Altidore in what was an inspired transfer move. Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Patrick van Aanholt
Patrick van Aanholt cost Sunderland around £1.5million and was sold to Crystal Palace for £9million, rising to £14million, after 95 appearances for the club. Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Niall Quinn
Niall Quinn was signed by Sunderland for a club record £1.3million. Given his exploits as a player and then his role in saving the club from financial trouble, it was definitely worth it. Photo: Laurence Griffiths