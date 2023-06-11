News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Sunderland's best value for money transfer signings - as picked by Black Cats supporters: photo gallery

With the transfer window set to open next week, The Echo takes a look at Sunderland’s best value-for-money signings over the years.
By James Copley
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

Sunderland have signed some flops over the years for big money, including the likes of Jack Rodwell and Didier Ndong. However, the Wearsiders have also managed to pluck several gems over the years that have gone on to be fabulous servants for the club.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s best-ever value-for-money signings over the years:

Sunderland signed Kevin Phillips for a fee of around £300k with the striker going on to score 130 goals for the club and winning the European Golden Shoe.

1. Kevin Phillips

Sunderland signed Kevin Phillips for a fee of around £300k with the striker going on to score 130 goals for the club and winning the European Golden Shoe. Photo: Phil Cole

Photo Sales
Sunderland managed to swap Jermain Defoe for American striker Jozy Altidore in what was an inspired transfer move.

2. Jermain Defoe

Sunderland managed to swap Jermain Defoe for American striker Jozy Altidore in what was an inspired transfer move. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Patrick van Aanholt cost Sunderland around £1.5million and was sold to Crystal Palace for £9million, rising to £14million, after 95 appearances for the club.

3. Patrick van Aanholt

Patrick van Aanholt cost Sunderland around £1.5million and was sold to Crystal Palace for £9million, rising to £14million, after 95 appearances for the club. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Niall Quinn was signed by Sunderland for a club record £1.3million. Given his exploits as a player and then his role in saving the club from financial trouble, it was definitely worth it.

4. Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn was signed by Sunderland for a club record £1.3million. Given his exploits as a player and then his role in saving the club from financial trouble, it was definitely worth it. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandWearsiders