Taking you back through the years in Thompson Park.

Nine pictures of happy times at Sunderland's Thompson Park in Southwick - football, fun on the swings and smiles on the bowling green

Exciting times lie ahead for all of you who love a visit to Thompson Park.

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 09:09 GMT

More than £740,000 is being invested in the park, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

A football wall is one of the new attractions on the way at a park which has already given us all of these scenes over the years.

If you were playing bowls in 2005, turning out on the football pitch with the Tramcar Inn in 2004, or having a go on the climbing frame in 2008, we have photos you might remember.

And watch out too for our look back at the Summer Streets Festival in 2014, as well as the Change For Life event in 2013.

Florence Rodenby and members of the Thompson Park ladies bowling team in 2005.

1. On the green

Florence Rodenby and members of the Thompson Park ladies bowling team in 2005. Photo: DA

The Tramcar Inn taking on Hendon in 2004, on the Thompson Park football pitches.

2. Midfield tussle in 2004

The Tramcar Inn taking on Hendon in 2004, on the Thompson Park football pitches. Photo: KB

Mitchell McKellar, 7, and James Laws, 6, try out the swings in 2008.

3. Swinging back to 2008

Mitchell McKellar, 7, and James Laws, 6, try out the swings in 2008. Photo: TC

The Summer Streets Festival in 2014. A steel drum band called Don't Panic brought an air of Carribbean music to the festival.

4. Summery in 2014

The Summer Streets Festival in 2014. A steel drum band called Don't Panic brought an air of Carribbean music to the festival. Photo: Picture by David Allan

