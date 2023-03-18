Exciting times lie ahead for all of you who love a visit to Thompson Park.

A football wall is one of the new attractions on the way at a park which has already given us all of these scenes over the years.

If you were playing bowls in 2005, turning out on the football pitch with the Tramcar Inn in 2004, or having a go on the climbing frame in 2008, we have photos you might remember.

And watch out too for our look back at the Summer Streets Festival in 2014, as well as the Change For Life event in 2013.

1 . On the green Florence Rodenby and members of the Thompson Park ladies bowling team in 2005. Photo: DA Photo Sales

2 . Midfield tussle in 2004 The Tramcar Inn taking on Hendon in 2004, on the Thompson Park football pitches. Photo: KB Photo Sales

3 . Swinging back to 2008 Mitchell McKellar, 7, and James Laws, 6, try out the swings in 2008. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4 . Summery in 2014 The Summer Streets Festival in 2014. A steel drum band called Don't Panic brought an air of Carribbean music to the festival. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales