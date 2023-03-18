Nine pictures of happy times at Sunderland's Thompson Park in Southwick - football, fun on the swings and smiles on the bowling green
Exciting times lie ahead for all of you who love a visit to Thompson Park.
A football wall is one of the new attractions on the way at a park which has already given us all of these scenes over the years.
If you were playing bowls in 2005, turning out on the football pitch with the Tramcar Inn in 2004, or having a go on the climbing frame in 2008, we have photos you might remember.
And watch out too for our look back at the Summer Streets Festival in 2014, as well as the Change For Life event in 2013.
Page 1 of 3