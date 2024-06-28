Joplings summer sales - a Sunderland tradition which brought out shoppers in the searing sun.
And even though the temperatures might be through the roof, you still queued for hours in the 1970s.
The fun started before you even went through the doors. There were cuppas, banter and the clamour to be first in the queue.
Then, when you got inside, there were bargains galore, as pictured in these Echo archive scenes from 1974, 1975, and 1977.
