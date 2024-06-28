When Sunderland shoppers queued in the heat for the Joplings summer sales of the 1970s

There was bubbly for the people at the front of the queue

Joplings summer sales - a Sunderland tradition which brought out shoppers in the searing sun.

And even though the temperatures might be through the roof, you still queued for hours in the 1970s.

The fun started before you even went through the doors. There were cuppas, banter and the clamour to be first in the queue.

Then, when you got inside, there were bargains galore, as pictured in these Echo archive scenes from 1974, 1975, and 1977.

It was a summer tradition and here's a reminder of the June sales at Joplings in 1974, 1975 and 1977.

It's thirsty work waiting for the store to open, as these shoppers found out in June 1974.

Delight for this customer who was number one in the queue 50 years ago this week.

Queues as far as the eye could see on a sunny day in 1975.

