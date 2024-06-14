Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘People here are more fashion conscious than they are in Newcastle’

Zhivago’s - It was the latest nightspot in town and lots of you probably remember it.

The new nightclub replaced what was formerly the Manhattan and it opened in High Street West, Sunderland, in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romantic and sophisticated

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Zhivago? Simply because it was the first name that struck a common cord with Mike Downey and Jim Llewellyn, the two partners who owned the club.

A grainy view of Zhivago on the night it opened in 1973. | se

They felt that Zhivago had the kind of romantic, semi-sophisticated sound that they were seeking to complement their new policy: an intimate and friendly atmosphere for the enjoyment of the over-21s.

It didn’t charge the earth

The club catered for the 21-35 age group “without charging the earth.”

Members’ dress was trendy and casual, rather than formal.

The bosses decided that cabaret would not be a regular, weekly institution but an occasional “bonus”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zhivago boasted one of the best sound systems in the North East but do you remember it?

Buffets were free of charge

By 1974, it was hosting free buffets and party nights on Thursdays.

Plenty of food for thought with this Zhivago advert from 50 years ago. | se

Maybe you were there on the night when five-piece soul band Silver Cloud were pulling in the punters in 1975.

By then, it was being described by some Sunderland people as the best night in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zhivago's was the place to go for the best night out in the 1970s, according to some. | se

It was a year when Wearside really was being hailed as the trendy capital of the North.

Sunderland: Trendier than Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool

Sunderland people were more fashion conscious than their Newcastle neighbours and the town was one of the best centres in the country for buying fashion clothes, one boss claims.

It was the view of the manager of a Sunderland male boutique.

How Crowtree Road used to look. | se

Tom McPherson, manager of Esquire Boutique in Crowtree Road, said he sold clothes to many visiting “pop” stars who have told him they could get better clothes in Sunderland than in places like Manchester and Liverpool.