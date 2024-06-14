Remembering Zhivago, the trendy Sunderland nightclub for the romantic and sophisticated clubber
Zhivago’s - It was the latest nightspot in town and lots of you probably remember it.
The new nightclub replaced what was formerly the Manhattan and it opened in High Street West, Sunderland, in 1973.
Romantic and sophisticated
Why Zhivago? Simply because it was the first name that struck a common cord with Mike Downey and Jim Llewellyn, the two partners who owned the club.
They felt that Zhivago had the kind of romantic, semi-sophisticated sound that they were seeking to complement their new policy: an intimate and friendly atmosphere for the enjoyment of the over-21s.
It didn’t charge the earth
The club catered for the 21-35 age group “without charging the earth.”
Members’ dress was trendy and casual, rather than formal.
The bosses decided that cabaret would not be a regular, weekly institution but an occasional “bonus”.
Zhivago boasted one of the best sound systems in the North East but do you remember it?
Buffets were free of charge
By 1974, it was hosting free buffets and party nights on Thursdays.
Maybe you were there on the night when five-piece soul band Silver Cloud were pulling in the punters in 1975.
By then, it was being described by some Sunderland people as the best night in town.
It was a year when Wearside really was being hailed as the trendy capital of the North.
Sunderland: Trendier than Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool
Sunderland people were more fashion conscious than their Newcastle neighbours and the town was one of the best centres in the country for buying fashion clothes, one boss claims.
It was the view of the manager of a Sunderland male boutique.
Tom McPherson, manager of Esquire Boutique in Crowtree Road, said he sold clothes to many visiting “pop” stars who have told him they could get better clothes in Sunderland than in places like Manchester and Liverpool.
“They seem to get a good fashion image in Sunderland. The people here are more fashion conscious than they are in Newcastle, ” he said at the time.
