15 pictures of shoppers in a packed Sunderland town centre of the 1960s

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th May 2024, 14:59 BST

It’s busy in Blandford Street and crowded in Crowtree Road

Shopping in Sunderland - it really was a bustling affair if you lived in the area in the 1960s.

Fawcett Street was full of bargain hunters and Crowtree Road was crowded.

It was memorable in Maritime Street and busy in Blandford Street.

We have all of this and more in 15 Echo archive photos.

Take a trip back to Graftons, Bergs, Stylos, Moores and the Wimpy Bar.

When Sunderland's street bustled with all of this in the 1960s.

1. A typical Sunderland shopping day in the 60s

Maritime Terrace in April 1960 and the men were out looking for new suits in Greenwoods.

2. Men's fashions in Maritime Terrace

Goodwins watchmakers and jewellers in Maritime Terrace can be seen in the background of this April 1960 photo. Burnands was great for shoe repairs. The Cigarette Box can also be seen.

3. Watches and shoe repairs

You've done the shopping. Now it's time for a chat outside Woolworths in Fawcett Street in December 1960.

4. Woolworths and a natter

