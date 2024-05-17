15 pictures of shoppers in a packed Sunderland town centre of the 1960s

Shopping in Sunderland - it really was a bustling affair if you lived in the area in the 1960s.
1. A typical Sunderland shopping day in the 60s
When Sunderland's street bustled with all of this in the 1960s.
2. Men's fashions in Maritime Terrace
Maritime Terrace in April 1960 and the men were out looking for new suits in Greenwoods.
3. Watches and shoe repairs
Goodwins watchmakers and jewellers in Maritime Terrace can be seen in the background of this April 1960 photo.
Burnands was great for shoe repairs.
The Cigarette Box can also be seen.
4. Woolworths and a natter
You've done the shopping. Now it's time for a chat outside Woolworths in Fawcett Street in December 1960.
