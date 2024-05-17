When Sunderland kids were a hit on Radio 1 in 1974
and live on Freeview channel 276
What a golden memory that must have been.
It’s 50 years since youngsters from Sunderland had their views heard on national radio.
On May 15, 1974, Radio 1 had the children of Wearside taking part in a show on air.
They shared news, views and gave their own reviews on the records of 1974.
Shang-A-Lang and Remember You’re A Womble
At the time, the Rubettes were number 1 with Sugar Baby Love and Abba was close behind with Waterloo.
Peters and Lee were number 3 with Don’t Stay Away Too Long while the Bay City Rollers (Shang-A-Lang) and The Wombles (Remember You’re A Womble) completed the top five.
Here is disc jockey Paul Burnett setting up the turntables in preparation for a Wearside special.
Millions would have tuned in to hear the show but we want to know if you were one of them.
Bomber jackets from Mr Bumble
To give you more of an idea of life on Wearside in 1974, it was the era when;
You could get bomber jackets, cheesecloths and cord trousers from Mr Bumble in Olive Street.
Casa Nova in Vine Place sold chess sets, decorative candles and hand finished pottery.
Howards Discount Centre had washing machines for £79.95 in Sea Road.
Get in free at Zhivago’s
Zhivago had free entry for members to its Thursday night parties in High Street West.
You could dance to the Top Sounds Disco at Silksworth Hall Hotel.
Bruce Lee was starring in Fists Of Fury at Studio 1.
Share your memories of life in Sunderland in 1974 - especially if you were part of the Radio 1 show - by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.