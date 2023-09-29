News you can trust since 1873
The changing face of nine Sunderland streets over time, including Olive Street, Roker Avenue and Gillbridge Avenue

Count the changes in your streets

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST

Oh the changes.

Here are nine more Wearside streets as they look in recent years and back in time.

The Echo archives unearthed these retro views of some well-known thoroughfares and we have got Google Maps to thank for the more recent views.

Does Gillbridge Avenue look like it has changed? What about Olive Street and Roker Avenue.

And how about Newbottle Street in Houghton, pictured in 1969 and earlier this year.

Have a look and judge for yourselves.

There's lots to scrutinise in these changing views.

Comparing the views

There's lots to scrutinise in these changing views.

Church Street in Seaham in 2022 and 1983.

Church Street, Seaham

Church Street in Seaham in 2022 and 1983.

Hetton Front Street - undated and in 2022.

Front Street, Hetton

Hetton Front Street - undated and in 2022.

Gillbridge Avenue in 2022 and the 1950s.

Gillbridge Avenue

Gillbridge Avenue in 2022 and the 1950s.

