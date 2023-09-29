The changing face of nine Sunderland streets over time, including Olive Street, Roker Avenue and Gillbridge Avenue
Count the changes in your streets
Oh the changes.
Here are nine more Wearside streets as they look in recent years and back in time.
The Echo archives unearthed these retro views of some well-known thoroughfares and we have got Google Maps to thank for the more recent views.
Does Gillbridge Avenue look like it has changed? What about Olive Street and Roker Avenue.
And how about Newbottle Street in Houghton, pictured in 1969 and earlier this year.
Have a look and judge for yourselves.
1 / 3