News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Retro in Roker Avenue: 90 years of history in photos

Driving down Roker Avenue - in decades gone by

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

We're back with another of our nostalgic trips down a Sunderland street.

This time, it's Roker Avenue in the spotlight and our Echo archive tribute starts in 1934 with a visit by the Prince of Wales.

We've got a famous landmark which was about to face demolition in 1970 and gospel singers in fine voice in 2006.

Go retro in Roker Avenue.

Almost 100 years of history are contained in these photos but we want you to have a look and tell us more.

1. Almost 100 years of history are contained in these photos but we want you to have a look and tell us more.

Almost 100 years of history are contained in these photos but we want you to have a look and tell us more.

Photo Sales
The Prince of Wales at the Occupational Centre in Roker Avenue, with the Mayor in 1934.

2. The Prince of Wales at the Occupational Centre in Roker Avenue, with the Mayor in 1934.

The Prince of Wales at the Occupational Centre in Roker Avenue, with the Mayor in 1934.

Photo Sales
A 1936 view showing Chief Constable John Ruddick, right, receiving the clock from the old stand at Roker Park on behalf of the Unemployed Social Centre in Roker Avenue.

3. A 1936 view showing Chief Constable John Ruddick, right, receiving the clock from the old stand at Roker Park on behalf of the Unemployed Social Centre in Roker Avenue.

A 1936 view showing Chief Constable John Ruddick, right, receiving the clock from the old stand at Roker Park on behalf of the Unemployed Social Centre in Roker Avenue.

Photo Sales
A Victorian shopkeeper built new premises in Roker Avenue in the 1870s and added the "lighthouse" later. It was destined for demolition in 1970.

4. A Victorian shopkeeper built new premises in Roker Avenue in the 1870s and added the "lighthouse" later. It was destined for demolition in 1970.

A Victorian shopkeeper built new premises in Roker Avenue in the 1870s and added the "lighthouse" later. It was destined for demolition in 1970.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HistorySunderland