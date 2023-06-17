We're back with another of our nostalgic trips down a Sunderland street.
This time, it's Roker Avenue in the spotlight and our Echo archive tribute starts in 1934 with a visit by the Prince of Wales.
Go retro in Roker Avenue.
1. Almost 100 years of history are contained in these photos but we want you to have a look and tell us more.
Almost 100 years of history are contained in these photos but we want you to have a look and tell us more.
2. The Prince of Wales at the Occupational Centre in Roker Avenue, with the Mayor in 1934.
The Prince of Wales at the Occupational Centre in Roker Avenue, with the Mayor in 1934.
3. A 1936 view showing Chief Constable John Ruddick, right, receiving the clock from the old stand at Roker Park on behalf of the Unemployed Social Centre in Roker Avenue.
A 1936 view showing Chief Constable John Ruddick, right, receiving the clock from the old stand at Roker Park on behalf of the Unemployed Social Centre in Roker Avenue.
4. A Victorian shopkeeper built new premises in Roker Avenue in the 1870s and added the "lighthouse" later. It was destined for demolition in 1970.
A Victorian shopkeeper built new premises in Roker Avenue in the 1870s and added the "lighthouse" later. It was destined for demolition in 1970.