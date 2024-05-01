Sunderland smells of the past, from freshly baked bread at Binns bakery to the hops at Vaux
The sweet smell of Sunderland - doesnt it just bring back memories?
It certainly did for one Echo follower who told us about all the aromas she associated with the town over the years.
Fresh bread and filtered coffee
Our first stop is at Binns where the smell of freshly baked bread was always a pull first thing in the day. Bread buns anyone?
Or how about some fresh coffee using the special filters that Binns had.
Our reader said: “It smelled divine, even to us kids who didn't drink it then.. my parents purchased the Melitta coffee filters which Binns had started selling, so they could make their own, as my mother always liked to try anything new.”
Hops from Vaux
Staying in the same store, the perfume section had a wonderful aroma from the scents and face powders.
Next its on to a walk around the town centre with the hops from Vaux filling the air with that distinct smell.
Fish and fresh meat from Jacky Whites
“I remember the very pronounced smell in various parts of the town, mostly in the Waterloo Place area where we would usually go in Hills bookshop, “ said our reader. Lastly, Jacky Whites market with its friendly and familiar mix of scents including fresh fruit, meat and fish.
We're sure there's other aromas you remember from Sunderland's past.
Share them by emailing [email protected]
