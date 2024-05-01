Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sweet smell of Sunderland - doesnt it just bring back memories?

It certainly did for one Echo follower who told us about all the aromas she associated with the town over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh bread and filtered coffee

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our first stop is at Binns where the smell of freshly baked bread was always a pull first thing in the day. Bread buns anyone?

These customers were queuing for fresh bread from Binns in 1975.

Or how about some fresh coffee using the special filters that Binns had.

Our reader said: “It smelled divine, even to us kids who didn't drink it then.. my parents purchased the Melitta coffee filters which Binns had started selling, so they could make their own, as my mother always liked to try anything new.”

Enjoying a cuppa from Binns in 1993.

Hops from Vaux

Staying in the same store, the perfume section had a wonderful aroma from the scents and face powders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next its on to a walk around the town centre with the hops from Vaux filling the air with that distinct smell.

Inside Vaux Brewery for this Echo archive photo from June 1999.

Fish and fresh meat from Jacky Whites

“I remember the very pronounced smell in various parts of the town, mostly in the Waterloo Place area where we would usually go in Hills bookshop, “ said our reader. Lastly, Jacky Whites market with its friendly and familiar mix of scents including fresh fruit, meat and fish.

We're sure there's other aromas you remember from Sunderland's past.