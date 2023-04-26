We are going on a journey to stalls including Haswells, Dunns and Tony Travers sewing shop.

We have photos from 1973, 1981 and 1988 but how many of these sights do you remember?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time flies. Memories from 50 years ago

Market scenes you might remember and we have got them on video.

Let’s start in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is 50 years since we got these views of shoppers having a browse round stalls including Platfords and Direct Curtains.

In 1981, we had a look at Haswells and Nicklas.

Browsing in 1988 with decorative plates and more on this stall.

Memories from Middletons and Dunns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on to 1988, there is a view from above as we take in Dunns, Middletons and plenty more outlets.

Which stalls have been your favourites at Jacky Whites over the years. Or is there a Wearside shop that you miss from times gone by?

How about sending in some old cine clips of your own. We would love to share them.

Bags of all varieties in this shop in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] to get things rolling.

Giant beefburgers, 25 pence each at this shop in 1981.