Sunderland's Jacky Whites Market 50 years ago - take a trip round Nicklas, Dunns and Tony Travers' stalls
Platfords, Morrells, McDonalds. We have got it all in this video stroll around Jacky Whites Market.
We are going on a journey to stalls including Haswells, Dunns and Tony Travers sewing shop.
Time flies. Memories from 50 years ago
Let’s start in the 1970s.
It is 50 years since we got these views of shoppers having a browse round stalls including Platfords and Direct Curtains.
In 1981, we had a look at Haswells and Nicklas.
Memories from Middletons and Dunns
Moving on to 1988, there is a view from above as we take in Dunns, Middletons and plenty more outlets.
Which stalls have been your favourites at Jacky Whites over the years. Or is there a Wearside shop that you miss from times gone by?
